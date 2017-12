When a local sheriff in northern Vermont pulled over two Mexican farmworkers last August for a traffic violation, he immediately called for the U.S. Border Patrol.

The two men will soon be deported. And immigrant rights advocates say more detentions and deportations are likely under a new Vermont policy that governs cooperation between state and federal law enforcement.

Fueling the debate is bodycam video of the August traffic stop, as VPR's John Dillon reports.