Boiling Bliss: The Magic Of Backyard Sugaring

Vermonters catch a fever at this time of year. And it isn't necessarily the flu bug. It's the hankering to get outside and start hauling buckets full of sap to the sugarhouse or to wherever they do their boiling. It's backyard sugaring time.

We'll learn about the hows and whys of sugaring from George Cook, a retired UVM Extension Maple Specialist. Plus we'll hear from Kate McCabe, CEO of Vermont Evaporator Company, about a product that helps the small-scale sugarmaker convert those 40 gallons of sap into a gallon of syrup.

Post your sugaring experiences or questions here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.