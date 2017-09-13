Related Programs: 
Bolton Community Fair Expanding In Its Second Year, Including New Event Location

  • The inaugural Bolton Community Fair, pictured here, was held last year at Smilie Memorial School. This year's fair will take place at Bolton Valley's Nordic Center on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The second annual Bolton Community Fair will be held on Saturday, and organizers say this year's event will have plenty of entertainment, as well as showcase local cottage industries.

Last year’s fair was all about giving local businesses an opportunity to show their wares at Smilie Memorial School. This year, the event is moving up the hill to Bolton Valley’s Nordic Center. The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deb Shelby chairs Bolton’s Economic Resource Committee, and she says they’ve expanded the scope of the fair.

They have several objectives, including "building community, having a fun place to go, spending some time out of your house with the rest of your neighbors and things of that nature," Shelby explains.

"But we’re also trying to raise money for the senior dinners and the Bolton Fire Department," she adds.

Shelby says there will be games for the entire family at Saturday's event – from prize bingo to Frisbee golf.

The idea for the Bolton Community Fair, and the Economic Resource Committee that organizes the fair, grew out of the town plan update process that the Bolton Planning Commission undertook two years ago.

