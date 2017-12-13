Related Programs: 
'Bonjour-Hi!' Quebec's National Assembly Says 'Au Revoir' To English Greeting

  • A coalition of lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution asking store owners in Montreal to welcome customers by using only the French greeting.
Quebec's National Assembly has discovered that what's in a greeting can contain multitudes.

A coalition of lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution asking store owners in Montreal to welcome customers by using only the French greeting "bonjour" rather than a combination of that salutation along with the English equivalent "hi" as in "bonjour-hi," which has become somewhat customary in recent years.

But that decision has many Montrealers rolling their eyes, as CBC reporter Kate McKenna explained.

