A Booming Voice And A 'Blue Dog': Remembering Lawmaker And Broadcaster Jim Condon

Jim Condon, a prominent Vermont broadcaster and state representative for Colchester, died last week from esophageal cancer. He was 60 years old.

Condon's name may spark different memories for Vermonters depending on when and where they lived in the state.

To Burlingtonians who called the city home in the 1980s and 1990s he was a familiar voice on the radio, especially as part of the morning comedy duo Manno and Condon on WKDR.

Vermont broadcasters may remember his booming voice and award-winning broadcasting as well as his tenure at the head of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.

And Colchester residents knew him as their local rep in the state legislature, where he was a self-described "blue dog" Democrat who served seven terms since first being elected to the office in 2004.

Condon died Thursday, Aug. 23, and is survived by his wife Ginny McGehee and their son, Thomas.

Mark Johnson, senior editor and reporter at VTDigger and Condon’s former colleague at WKDR, wrote about the man whose voice was familiar to many on the radio and in the halls on Montpelier. He spoke about Condon with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.