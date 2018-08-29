Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Booming Voice And A 'Blue Dog': Remembering Lawmaker And Broadcaster Jim Condon

By & 14 minutes ago
  • Jim Condon speaking at Montpelier's Capitol Plaza Hotel.
    Jim Condon speaking at Montpelier's Capitol Plaza Hotel.
    Condon For Colchester website

Jim Condon, a prominent Vermont broadcaster and state representative for Colchester, died last week from esophageal cancer. He was 60 years old.

Condon's name may spark different memories for Vermonters depending on when and where they lived in the state.

To Burlingtonians who called the city home in the 1980s and 1990s he was a familiar voice on the radio, especially as part of the morning comedy duo Manno and Condon on WKDR. 

Vermont broadcasters may remember his booming voice and award-winning broadcasting as well as his tenure at the head of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.

And Colchester residents knew him as their local rep in the state legislature, where he was a self-described "blue dog" Democrat who served seven terms since first being elected to the office in 2004.

Condon died Thursday, Aug. 23, and is survived by his wife Ginny McGehee and their son, Thomas.

Mark Johnson, senior editor and reporter at VTDigger and Condon’s former colleague at WKDR, wrote about the man whose voice was familiar to many on the radio and in the halls on Montpelier. He spoke about Condon with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Government & Politics
Colchester

Related Content

International Correspondent Barrie Dunsmore Dies At 79

By Aug 27, 2018
Barrie Dunsmore speaks at a podrum with a VPR sign behind him at a VPR's 2014 commentator brunch.
VPR File

Journalist Barrie Dunsmore was a familiar face to national television audiences for 30 years, covering international news for ABC. For seven years he served as the network’s senior foreign correspondent.

Howard Dean Remembers Con Hogan As 'Most Extraordinary Public Servant Of Our Time'

By Aug 27, 2018
Con Hogan at a gubernatorial campaign press conference in 2002
Toby Talbot / Associated Press

One of Vermont's most influential health care policymakers has died.

Cornelius "Con" Hogan made it possible for virtually all young people in Vermont to have health care coverage, and he strengthened programs to improve the lives of children and families.