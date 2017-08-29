Border Patrol Agents Detain 25 Undocumented Immigrants At I-93 Checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents staged a weekend checkpoint on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire over the weekend, resulting in the detention of 25 undocumented immigrants.

In a press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says fourteen people were detained for overstaying their visas. Border Patrol agents arrested people from Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico.



“Checkpoints are just one of the tools we utilize to enforce the immigration and other federal laws of our nation,” said Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent John C. Pfeifer said in the press release. “In addition to technology, manpower and intelligence, checkpoints help to deny access to major routes of egress away from the border and into our communities in the interior of the U.S.”

The checkpoint also resulted in the seizure of two pounds of marijuana, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine, mushrooms and hash oil, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the drugs were obtained from undocumented immigrants.

The agency is permitted to operate immigration checkpoints within 100 miles of the international border.

The checkpoint was carried out with the support of the Woodstock Police Department.

(An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the location of the checkpoint. The checkpoint was in the town of Lincoln, not Woodstock, though it was assisted by the Woodstock Police Department.)

