Bossa Nova, Bosnia, and A Bit Of Groundhog Day Music Too

Another gloriously busy week of local acoustic performances in the VPR listening area with a hefty helping of world music to add spice to the mix!

This program will air on Sunday February 5th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Susannah Blachly and Patti Casey will be performing at a benefit concert for the ACLU at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Saturday February 11th at 7:30 p.m.

The Ed Larkin Old Time Country Dancers presents a contra dance at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday February 10th beginning at 7:30 p.m. featuring live music by Bonnie Tucker & Donna Weston.

All dances are taught and new dancers are always welcome. Refreshments at intermission.

The award-winning ukulele-cello duo James Hill and Anne Janelle will perform at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Vermont bluesman Scott Ainslie will be performing at a house concert in Tunbridge on Saturday February 11th. Doors open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7:30. Reservations are required, and can be made by text at 802 793-3967 or by calling the previous number and also 802 889-3383.

Possumhaw continues its “Long Goodbye” tour this week with performances at the Whallonsburg, NY grange hall on Friday February 10th at 7:30, at the Long Lake Public Library in Long Lake, NY on Saturday February 11th at 7 p.m., and at the United Church of Westford on Sunday February 12th at 4 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Tony Trischka will be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday February 12th.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Jeremy Harple and Howie Cantor on Saturday February 11th at 7 p.m.

Brandon Music presents Snake Mountain Bluegrass on Saturday February 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Bow Thayer will be performing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday February 11th at

The Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph presents the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra and the Young Tradition Touring Group, two groups from Vermont’s own community of musicians. They will be playing on the mainstage on Friday, February 10th, at 7:30pm. The evening will include traditional music from a range of cultures and styles, including Celtic, New England, Swedish, Cape Breton, and French Canadian tunes.

Welcome Blend, a Bennington-based mixed a cappella quartet, will present an evening of folk, gospel and other favorites on Friday, Feb. 10th at 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse Café, 108 School St., Bennington.

Jean Rohe and Liam Robinson with special guest Karen Krajacic will perform on Tuesday February 7th at the Stone Corral Brewery in Richmond at 8 p.m.

Dave Keller will be performing solo at Axel’s Frame Shop in Waterbury on Friday February 10th at 6 p.m. and on Saturday February 11th at the Topnotch Resort in Stowe at 5 p.m.

There will be a contra Dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday February 11th with Lausanne Allen calling and music by Blind Squirrel.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a midwinter dance party/concert featuring The Gaslight Tinkers and The Bluebird Orchestra at Next Stage in Putney on Friday, February 10th at 7:30 pm.

Greg and Casey Ryan perform at the Wild Fern in Stockbridge on Friday February 10th at 7 p.m.

Brendan Taafe and Kelsey Wells will perform at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday February 10th at 7:30 p.m.



We Banjo 3 will perform at the Barre Opera House on Saturday February 11th.