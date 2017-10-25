Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Box Elder Bugs Are Back In Force

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Conservation biologist Kent McFarland spoke with
    Conservation biologist Kent McFarland spoke with "Vermont Edition" about the robust number of box elder bugs currently populating the state.
    Renman1605 / iStock

For those of you who have been shocked by huge clusters of bugs that are graphite in color with red piping, fear not. It's just a little box elder bug invasion.

Conservation biologist Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies — and from VPR's Outdoor Radio — joined Vermont Edition to explain what these bugs are and why we're seeing so many of them right now.

Listen to the full interview from ​Vermont Edition above. Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Enviroment

Related Content

Get Your Entomology On: The Annual Bug Show

By & Jun 19, 2017
Seen here is "Sympetrum obtrusum" or a white-faced meadowhawk, snapped by today's show guest Bryan Pfeiffer. Click through this slideshow to see more of Pfeiffer's photography.
Bryan Pfeiffer, courtesy

Even if you're not a fan of insects, you have to be intrigued by their variety, colors, and characteristics. The annual bug show is your opportunity to learn about and get more comfortable with the insects that surround you.

'Just Kind Of Creepy': Gnat Invasion Hits Windham County

By Jul 26, 2017
Aaron Brooke-deBock

A researcher at Middlebury College says the tick population has doubled, and in Rutland county the mosquito count is up by 30 percent. But down in southern Vermont there's an historic infestation of fungus gnats.