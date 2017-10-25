The Box Elder Bugs Are Back In Force

For those of you who have been shocked by huge clusters of bugs that are graphite in color with red piping, fear not. It's just a little box elder bug invasion.

Conservation biologist Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies — and from VPR's Outdoor Radio — joined Vermont Edition to explain what these bugs are and why we're seeing so many of them right now.

Listen to the full interview from ​Vermont Edition above. Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.