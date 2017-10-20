Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Boy Scouts Go Co-ed, Challenges To Scouting For Boys And Girls

By & 1 hour ago
  • The Boy Scouts are opening their program to girls. Vermont Edition talks about scouting for boys and girls in Vermont Monday, Oct. 23.
    gloch / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The Boy Scouts of America this month officially welcomed girls for the first time in their century-long history. Girls will be able to enroll in the entry-level Cub Scout program by 2018, with a path toward ranks like Eagle Scouts in the coming years. But after decades of declining membership, is it a bold move toward inclusion or a necessary change for a struggling organization?

Plans to open the Boy Scouts program to girls drew strong condemnation from the Girl Scouts of America.

In Vermont, both the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts have seen their enrollment decline.

Ed McCollin, the CEO and Scout Executive of the Green Mountain Council, and Tricia Mellor, the CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, join Vermont Edition to discuss the challenges of scouting in Vermont today, and what girls joining Boy Scouts mean for both organizations.

Live discussion on Monday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

