Related Program: 
VPR News

Brattleboro Festival Taps Into Big Interest In Tiny Homes

By 2 hours ago
  • An aerial shot of a pop-up tiny house village
    A pop-up tiny house village is one of the highlights of the annual Tiny House Fest Vermont in Brattleboro. The 2018 festival will take place Saturday, June 23.
    Liz Lavorgna, Core Photography / Courtesy

For the third year running, Brattleboro will be the site of a festival dedicated to tiny houses.

Lisa Kuneman, a co-founder of the event, said the idea for Tiny House Fest Vermont came partly from her own interest in dwellings that are generally 400-to-450 square feet, or smaller, in size.  

Kuneman says 5,000 people attended the first festival in 2016.

“We were really surprised,” Kuneman said of the turnout. “We just did not see the degree of enthusiasm coming. We knew we were interested, and then we found out a lot of people are interested.”

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, and it will feature a village made up of 30 tiny houses.

There will also be a daylong series of presentations, ranging from the nuts-and-bolts of design and construction to the role of tiny homes in making communities more resilient.  

While there are professionals in the field of tiny house manufacturing and design, the movement includes a large contingent of do-it-yourselfers — and the festival is also geared to help them.

“People can bring their designs and get some feedback from pros,” Kuneman said.

She said there's clearly a fascination with the small dwellings, and even for those who can't imagine living in one, there are ideas that can be adapted to any living situation.

“They make us think differently about the spaces we live in, and they make people think creatively,” Kuneman said.

In one sign of the interest in tiny houses, Kuneman said the Tiny House Fest has partnered with Yestermorrow Design/Build School in Waitsfield to create a tiny house certificate course, which launched this year. According to Yestermorrow’s website, the course is already full.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Brattleboro

Related Content

'Freedom In A Can': One Couple Is Taking Their Tiny Home Around The Country

By & Nov 18, 2015
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Shari Galiardi and Dave Hutchison live in a truly tiny house: a refurbished 1957 chrome trailer, not much bigger than a mid-sized car.

The couple is part of the so-called "Tiny House" movement, which focuses on living greener, clutter-free lives.

Livin' Small: The Tiny House Movement

By Jul 5, 2013
AP Photo/Courtesy of April Anson

Could you live in a tiny house? And we mean really tiny, between 64 and 300 square feet.  These small structures have been called economical, environmentally friendly, sustainable and even cute. Friday on Vermont Edition we listening back to some of our favorite interviews of the last year, starting with an exploration of the tiny house movement and why people choose to downsize so drastically.

A Peek Into A Sharon Tiny House During A Winter Storm

By Dec 30, 2016
VPR / Sananes

The promise of low mortgages and reduced expenses has people all over the country moving into what are called "tiny houses." Generally up to 400 square feet in size, the structures are an affordable, self-reliant alternative to typical family dwellings.

'Repair Cafés' Pool Local Talent To Fix Throw-Away Culture

By May 3, 2018
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

All sorts of handy people spent a recent Saturday in Hardwick volunteering to fix other peoples' broken stuff, and passing on a little of their know-how.