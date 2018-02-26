Related Program: 
The Frequency

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Pays $1.6 Million To Settle Medicaid and Medicare Violations

By 1 hour ago
  • Brattleboro Memorial Hospital settled claims made under the federal False Claims Act.
    Brattleboro Memorial Hospital settled claims made under the federal False Claims Act.
    Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / BMH

Vermont's U.S. Attorney says Brattleboro Memorial Hospital allegedly submitted bills to Medicare and Medicaid without the proper documentation.

BMH paid more than $1.6 million to resolve the allegations that the hospital violated the federal False Claims Act and the Vermont False Claims Act.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says that between January 2012 and September 2014 Brattleboro Memorial knowingly submitted a number of outpatient laboratory claims that lacked proper documentation.

“Health care providers doing business in Vermont need to have systems in place to ensure that the claims they submit for taxpayer reimbursement are valid under the governing rules and regulations,” Nolan said in a press release.  “We will hold accountable those who knowingly or recklessly bill the government for health care services without proper documentation to support their claims."

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Gina Pattison said  orders for laboratory tests did not appear to adequately document the diagnosis code included on the billing claim form as required.

Pattison said there have been no allegations that the services billed for were not provided, or that they were unnecessary.

“BMH has made substantial investments within our Patient Financial Services department to address the matter,” said Jonathan Farina, BMH chief compliance officer.  “We take issues like this very seriously, and invest considerable time and resources into creating a robust, compliant billing process. Since learning of this billing issue, BMH improved both systems and personnel operations to correct the problem and ensure that we are doing our utmost to comply with the complex requirements for proper billing to all payers.”

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital says beginning in early 2016 it undertook an internal investigation, and voluntarily self-disclosed to the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the hospital received overpayments as a result of the billing issue.

The settlement was divided between the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as with Vermont Medicaid, the entities which received the alleged false claims.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Health Care
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Medicaid
Medicare

Related Content

Short On Doctors, Brattleboro Health Providers Embrace Telemedicine

By Jan 12, 2018
Dr. Kyle Hagstrom, left, a psychiatrist at the Brattleboro Retreat, talks via computer with Dr. Jarred Zucker, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Zucker is the one of the Retreat's newest telepsychiatrists.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Rural communities across the country face a shortage of doctors of all kinds, and Vermont is no different.

But as technology advances, and patients get more comfortable with video conferencing, health care officials say telemedicine might be one way to address the shortage.

Vermont's Strained Mental Health System Tests Hospitals And Law Enforcement

By Jun 6, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Five years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded out the state hospital in Waterbury, health care providers are still dealing with massive challenges the storm presented to the state's mental health care system.

Service Used By Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Was Victim Of Cyberattack

By Jul 10, 2017
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital settled claims made under the federal False Claims Act.
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / BMH

A program used by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to allow doctors to dictate their notes by phone after they've seen a patient was the victim of a computer virus. It's one of three different methods that physicians at the hospital use to record this important information.

Brattleboro Retreat Warned By Medicare

By Aug 30, 2014
Susan Keese / VPR

The Brattleboro Retreat has until September 2 to file plans for correcting problems found during a recent inspection. The hospital’s Medicare and Medicaid contracts could be terminated if it fails to comply.

The retreat’s latest problems surfaced in an inspection that was prompted by an altercation on the hospital’s adolescent unit, which sent four employees to the hospital. Regulators say the retreat followed proper protocol in that incident, but they found new problems that were deemed potential threats to

patient safety.