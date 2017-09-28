Brattleboro Students Have Sights Set On The Small Screen

Earlier this year a group of middle school students in Brattleboro decided to create a television program for a class assignment. The show is called FLAWS and it is co-directed by Miles Anton and Sam Freitas-Eagan.

Beginning on October 11, Manchester will be hosting The Independent Television Festival or ITVFest.

This is the place where you take your episodic creations to showcase them for TV executives, agents, and producers. FLAWS will be shown in the festival's student section.

Anton, who is now 14 and in 9th grade at Brattleboro Union High School, spoke with Vermont Edition about the episode they recorded called "The Sweater."

Watch: FLAWS