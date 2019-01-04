'Brave Little State' Goes To Washington

As Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Brave Little State is spending time with Vermont Congressman Peter Welch — and answering your questions.

Brave Little State is VPR's people-powered journalism project, where you shape our coverage. This month, we're working on a special episode about Rep. Welch, as we try to understand his role in the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House.

We put this call out to you, our listeners, to share your curiosity:

And did you ever. At last count, we've received 80 questions:

We're going to try to answer as many of these questions as possible. In the meantime, here's how we've kicked off our coverage of Rep. Welch:

Check back here on Jan. 7, when we'll open a voting round to select which question we dig deep on in our main episode that'll drop in February. Thanks for being a part of our reporting!

Brave Little State has support from the VPR Innovation Fund. Additional support for this project comes from the VPR Journalism Fund.