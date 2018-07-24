'Breakfast On The Farm' Serves Up Pancakes And Farm Education

It isn't every day that you get to tour one of Vermont's dairy farms. But twice this summer, a program called Breakfast on the Farm invites you to do just that, and enjoy a fresh farm breakfast.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets teamed up with the state's agricultural business community to host the first such event in June at the Gervais Family Farm in Enosburg Falls.

VPR producer Ric Cengeri was there and captured the sounds of the summer's first breakfast on the farm.

The second breakfast event is Saturday, July 28, at Kayhart Brothers Dairy in West Addison.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.