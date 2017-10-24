Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Breaking Down Vermont's Latest Clean Water Funding Plan

By & 2 hours ago
  • Blue-green algae blooms, like this one photographed in the summer of 2014 in Lake Champlain, have many in the state concerned. A new draft plan proposes funding sources for water cleanup efforts.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi saw numerous outbreaks of blue-green algae blooms this summer, which seems to have rallied support for clean water efforts in the state. But the age-old question of how to fund those efforts persists.

A new draft report has just been submitted to the Legislature outlining a proposal on how to raise those funds, including using money from the capital bill.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore and Jon Groveman, the policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, join Vermont Edition to discuss the report's recommendations.

Disclosure: Vermont Natural Resources Council is an underwriter of VPR.

Post your comments or questions on clean water funding here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Health Department Advises People To Watch For Blue-Green Algae

By Sep 15, 2017

State health officials are cautioning people to be on the lookout for blue-green algae blooms.

Environmental Group Says State Permits Allow More Lake Pollution, Not Less

By Oct 23, 2017
Conservation Law Foundation Senior Attorney Chris Kilian, seen here observing a cyanobacteria bloom on St. Albans Bay in 2014, says state officials are allowing sewage plants to send more phosphorus into Lake Champlain instead of less.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

The Conservation Law Foundation has appealed four of the first sewage treatment plant permits that Vermont state officials have approved since the new Lake Champlain cleanup plan went into effect last year.

What Is Vermont Doing To Prevent Blue-Green Algae Blooms?

By & Oct 4, 2017
A blue-gree algae bloom at a beach in Burlington. Some people who live near Lake Carmi, which has dealt with similar blooms, are questioning the state's use of game wardens to enforce order at a public meeting on water quality.
courtesy / the Vermont Department of Health

Last week cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, showed up in blooms that closed beaches on Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi, disappointing swimmers looking for relief from the late September swelter. But more than an inconvenience, it also posed health concerns for people and pets who might come into contact with the bacteria.

What is Vermont doing to prevent these blooms from happening? We asked Julie Moore, Vermont's Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.