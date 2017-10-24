Breaking Down Vermont's Latest Clean Water Funding Plan

Live call-in discussion: Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi saw numerous outbreaks of blue-green algae blooms this summer, which seems to have rallied support for clean water efforts in the state. But the age-old question of how to fund those efforts persists.

A new draft report has just been submitted to the Legislature outlining a proposal on how to raise those funds, including using money from the capital bill.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore and Jon Groveman, the policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, join Vermont Edition to discuss the report's recommendations.

Disclosure: Vermont Natural Resources Council is an underwriter of VPR.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.