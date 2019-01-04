Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Is Facebook Quittable?

Live call-in discussion: As Facebook and other big social media networks increasingly treat user information as a commodity - and as these networks are having big impacts on the world stage - many users are looking to quit. Or at least, they're talking about it. We're looking at where the push to quit is coming from and what's involved in getting off these platforms, for good and for ill.

We're joined by Elaine Young, professor of digital and social media marketing at Champlain College.

Send us your questions and comments at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, January 7, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.