Brian Donahue Moving On From VPR

Brian Donahue, VPR’s Chief Financial Officer/Vice President for Finance and Administration, will leave the station in June to become Chief Operating Officer of the new Essex Westford School District.

“I make this change with a lot of mixed emotions,” Donahue said. “The chance to work at VPR for the last eleven years has been an incredible opportunity. I will be forever thankful for having been involved in so many important VPR moments, to have countless opportunities to grow and learn as a professional and to work with the very best co-workers in the world.”

Donahue joined VPR in 2006. Under his leadership, VPR began sophisticated long-range financial planning that enabled the station to plan for the future and ensure sustainability. His financial guidance helped VPR’s endowment reach a record high. Most recently, he oversaw the expansion and renovation of VPR’s headquarters in Colchester.

“Brian has a big picture view that has helped VPR innovate, take chances and strive to do and be our best, especially in the areas of finance, administration, human resources and facilities,” said VPR President Robin Turnau. “VPR would not be where it is today without Brian’s leadership and his extraordinary level of commitment. We are going to miss him tremendously.”