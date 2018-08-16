Related Program: 
VPR News

Bristol Residents Sue Their Town Over Vermont Gas Pipeline

By 27 seconds ago
  • The Vermont Gas pipeline to Addison County has been completed, but state regulators are looking into allegations of shoddy construction.
    This 2016 file photo shows the Vermont Gas pipeline to Addison County under construction. Now in 2018, some Bristol residents are challenging the town's decision to grant the company use of public rights of way without voter approval.
    John Van Hoesen / VPR File

Vermont Gas wants to bury gas lines on public rights of way in the town of Bristol, but some residents say the town should have asked them first.

Thirty-seven Bristol residents have now sued the town. They say the selectboard failed to give voters a chance to weigh in before allowing Vermont Gas to construct gas distribution lines through town property.

Attorney James Dumont filed the lawsuit on behalf of the residents. He says state law is clear about a town’s obligation to seek voter input when it wants to sell or convey property, including the use of public rights of way. He says the town has to schedule a vote on the issue, or it has to give voters a chance to force a vote through a petition.

“If that petition is filed with 5 percent of the voters’ names on it, there must be a vote and the results of the vote are binding,” Dumont said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that if that notice had been provided by [the] selectboard, my clients would have had 5 percent of the voters sign a petition very quickly and there would have been a vote.”

Dumont wrote the selectboard in July spelling out his concerns. But the board’s minutes show that at their next meeting in August, the board was advised by their attorney that “they don’t need to wait.” The board then voted to sign the agreement with Vermont Gas.

Bristol Town Administrator Valerie Capels says the town did not grant an easement to Vermont Gas. Instead, she says, the town granted the utility a license allowing it to use the rights of way. Because it’s a license agreement and not an easement, Capels says a public vote was not required.

Dumont’s lawsuit says the license agreement fits the definition of an easement. And either way, he says, the town was obligated to give residents an opportunity to vote on it.  

The lawyer says there’s more at stake than the use of town property with proper approval. He says natural gas is a potent greenhouse gas and that distribution lines are not always safe.

“Data from the federal agency that regulates pipelines tell us that if you just look at distribution pipelines – not transmission pipelines, just distribution – that between 100 and 200 accidents [happen] a year in this country,” he said.

Vermont Gas spokeswoman Beth Parent says the fuel is a safe and clean alternative.

“Natural gas continues to be the safest, most reliable and affordable, cleanest option for families and businesses in Vermont,” she said. “And we are committed to bringing those families and businesses an important energy choice.”

Parent says the gas company would support a public vote on the rights of way, if that’s what the town decides.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment
Government & Politics
Vermont Gas Systems
VPR News

Related Content

Cost Overruns A Lingering Issue For Vermont Gas Pipeline

By Aug 1, 2014
Taylor Dobbs / VPR/file

When Vermont Gas announced on July 3 that its pipeline from Colchester to Middlebury was going to cost 40 percent more than expected, opponents weren’t happy.

The harshest critics called it a “bait and switch” and asked regulators to revoke the company’s Certificate of Public Good approving the project.

Vermont Gas spokesman Steve Wark now says company officials knew as early as March that the project costs were on the rise, and he says the company probably should have told regulators sooner.

Vermont Gas Agrees To Independent Review Of Pipeline Construction

By Mar 27, 2018
Exterior of the Vermont Gas building.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

In response to detailed allegations about safety shortcuts, Vermont Gas Systems has agreed to an independent review of its Addison pipeline project.

Five Things You Should Know About The Vermont Gas Pipeline

By Nov 19, 2015
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File Photo

The Vermont Gas Systems pipeline is embroiled in a public controversy as well as a complex and slow-moving regulatory battle. Environmentalists are engaged in a public campaign to defeat the project, claiming that the state should be advancing renewable energy infrastructure, not fossil fuel infrastructure.

Hinesburg Residents Prepare To Fight Vermont Gas Over Wetland Clearcut

By Jun 1, 2016
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

A group of Hinesburg residents got legal standing last week to fight Vermont Gas Systems on the company's effort to build a pipeline through a town park. They say the chosen route for the pipeline would be devastating for a rich ecosystem that includes state-designated wetlands.