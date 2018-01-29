Bristol Small Business Creates Buzz With 'Bee's Wrap'

A Bristol entrepreneur's homemade food packaging product was growing nicely and sustainably until a Buzzfeed video featuring the company went viral last year. Sarah Kaeck, founder of Bee's Wrap, quickly ramped up production as the interest threatened to overwhelm capacity.

Now, tucked up next to the river in Bristol, in a workshop which smells like honey, Kaeck is managing a staff of 20 and overseeing production of the beeswax-and-cotton-based food wrap, a reusable alternative to plastic bags and Saran wrap.

Vermont Edition host Jane Lindholm visited Kaeck's manufacturing hub and to talk about the evolution of Bee's Wrap from side hustle to full time gig.

