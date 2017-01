BSO Soloists

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Vivaldi: Piccolo Concerto in C, RV 433 (Cynthia Meyers, piccolo)

Andre Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Piano and Strings (Thomas Rolfs, trumpet; Vytas Baksys, piano)

Franz Krommer: Concerto No. 2 for 2 Clarinets, Op. 91 (William R. Hudgins and Michael Wayne, clarinets)

Andre Previn: Quintet for Clarinet and Strings (excerpt) (Thomas Martin, clarinet; Hawthorne Quartet)

Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto (Toby Oft, trombone)

Schumann: Concert Piece for 4 Horns, Op. 86 (James Sommerville, Michael Winter, Rachel Childers and Jason Snider, horns)

Listen Sunday January 15 at 1 p.m.