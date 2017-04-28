Related Program: 
Budget Debate Continues Over Teacher Retirement And Health Care Plans

  • Outline of Vermont on top of collage of $1 bills.
    Both the Vermont Senate and House have passed their own budget plans, but there are differences between the two proposals. VTDigger's Elizabeth Hewitt joins "Vermont Edition" to talk about some budget matters still up in the air.
As we near the end of the legislative session, budget and tax issues are a focus at the Statehouse. VTDigger reporter Elizabeth Hewitt joins Vermont Edition to discuss the budget plans that were voted on in the House and Senate, as well as a recent proposal from the governor.

The Senate budget plan passed by a vote of 30-0, but it differs from the budget plan that passed the House last month in a 143-1 vote. One difference, Hewitt explains, is that the Senate plan would no longer have a payment into the teacher retirement fund come from the general fund, but the education fund instead.

Find Hewitt's reporting on the Senate budget vote here.

Also, earlier this week Gov. Phil Scott proposed a change in the way teachers get health care. Hewitt explains what this proposal entails, and the response from some lawmakers and other stakeholders.

Find reporting by VPR's Peter Hirschfeld on the governor's proposal here.

Listen to the conversation with Hewitt above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Friday, April 28, 2017.

