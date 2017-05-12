Budget Debate In The Midst Of Nickname Controversy In South Burlington

South Burlington voters have rejected two school budgets amidst the ongoing debate over the changing of the high school's "rebel" nickname. They'll vote on a third in June.

We're looking at the budget negotiations, the name controversy, and just how closely they've become tied together. And we'll talk about next steps for the school and the community.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.