Budget Reaction From The Appropriations Chairs

While Phil Scott was running for governor, he vowed to limit growth in the state's budget to the growth in the underlying economy.

Vermonters have now had an opportunity to see what Governor Scott has in mind for the state. It includes level-funding the state's $1.53 billion general fund without resorting to new taxes or higher fees. But it could also allow for one-time expenditures on top of the general fund budget.

Now it's the Legislature's turn to take what the governor has presented and craft a budget to present to Scott for his approval.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Kitty Toll and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Jane Kitchel size up the governor's proposed budget and discuss their priorities.

Also on the program, Governor Scott recently appointed Sarah George to replace TJ Donovan as Chittenden County State's Attorney. She joins us to discuss her new position.

Broadcast on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.