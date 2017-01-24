In Budget Speech, Gov. Scott Asks Lawmakers For State Control Over Local School Budgets

In a budget address that will likely go down as one of the more controversial in recent memory, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has asked lawmakers to wrest control over local school budgets so that his administration can fund an array of childcare programs and higher-education initiatives.

VPR is airing Scott's budget address live now. Listen live in the audio player above.

Scott will pursue legislation this year that would force every school district in the state to level-fund next year’s school budgets, according to administration officials who briefed members of the press prior to the address.

Scott wants to postpone Town Meeting Day budget votes until May 23 so that districts have time to figure out how to accommodate the mandate.

Full Transcript: Gov. Phil Scott's Budget Address

The administration says the statewide mandate would free up more than $80 million in education spending. Scott would then use those funds to boost significant funding increases for early childhood education and Vermont state colleges.

“It realigns priorities and spending to shape Vermont’s education system,” Administration Secretary Susanne Young said Tuesday.

The legislative mandate isn’t exclusive to next year’s school budgets. Scott also wants a law that would, for perpetuity, link annual increases in school-budget growth to student population.

If a district loses 5 percent of its students, under Scott’s plan, its budget, by legislative mandate, would have to shrink by 5 percent. If student enrollment jumps, conversely, then the boards could increase spending accordingly.

Asked whether the mandate would result in the closure of Vermont schools, Young said “it very well may.”

Scott additionally wants lawmakers to play a direct role in the collective bargaining process between teachers and school boards, and he’ll seek legislation that would require public school teachers to pay at least 20 percent of their health care premiums.

That proposal would save $15 million that the general fund would have otherwise had to pay toward teacher healthcare.

Young says the proposals, in concert, would allow the state to invest millions of new dollars in early childhood education and higher education without any increase to property taxes. And since Scott is proposing a level-funded general fund for next year, she says Scott isn’t asking school boards to do anything his administration isn’t doing as well.

“This is a package, and in order for it to work, we all need to work together,” Young says.

Scott’s plan includes a “relief valve” for districts unable to level-fund budgets without inflicting harm on their education programs. Young says under Scott’s proposed legislation, they’ll be allowed to seek a one-time assessment on property taxpayers to cover expenses in excess of the level-funded figure.

The $5.8 billion budget proposal includes a $1.57 billion general fund – that’s the money funded exclusively by state tax revenues – that doesn’t increase at all over this year’s spending plan.

The savings and cuts needed to achieve that level-funding come mostly in the Agency of Human Services. Scott says his administration save $3.8 million by “reducing administrative costs,” cutting 14 positions at the agency, and reducing payments to hospitals.

He proposes saving another $4 million by closing the Southeast State Work Camp in Windsor.

This story will be updated.