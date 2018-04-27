Related Program: 
As Budget Tensions Linger, A Look At Where Lawmakers And The Scott Administration Disagree

By & 55 minutes ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders are still at odds over key budget issues, including an estimated $58 million needed for education funding.
Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers are working on finalizing a budget in the closing weeks of the legislative session, but key disagreements on school funding and other programs have yet to be resolved. We're looking at how the state budget is taking shape and where lawmakers and Gov. Scott's administration disagree.

Could the State House face a veto session showdown? After some of the Gov. Scott's initiatives were  eliminated in a recent Senate budget draft, is there a way to move forward to find common ground?

Senate President Tim Ashe and a representative from the Scott administration join Vermont Edition​ to talk about an estimated $58 million funding gap in education spending, proposed tax penalties for staff-heavy schools and other points of contention in the evolving budget plan.

Share your thoughts below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

