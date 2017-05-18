Budget Veto Looming As Legislature Adjourns Under Cloud of Discord

The Vermont Legislature finished out the 2017 legislative session late Thursday night, but the state budget passed by lawmakers in the minutes before they adjourned will soon fall casualty to the governor’s veto pen.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have been wrangling with Republican Gov. Phil Scott for weeks over his proposal to overhaul the collective bargaining process for teacher health care benefits.

Hope for a resolution endured until late Thursday evening, with Scott, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe huddled behind closed doors in search of a deal.

The divide was unbridgeable, however, and Johnson and Ashe emerged from the governor’s ceremonial office empty handed shortly after 7 p.m. Rather than extend the session yet another week, the Democratic leaders decided it was time to move ahead with adjournment, with the knowledge they’ll likely be back again in June, after Scott vetoes their $5.8 billion spending plan.

In a speech to the Senate late Thursday night, Scott assured then that veto would be forthcoming.

“As I stand here tonight, it’s unfortunate we have not been able to reach agreement on one very significant issue, despite our best efforts. The last few weeks have demonstrated the challenges and frustrations that come with public service,” Scott said. “I’ve been clear that we have an obligation to taxpayers to ensure we have the mechanisms in place to maximize the education health care savings available without costing school employees more. And that has not been accomplished. Therefore, I cannot support the budget or the yield bill.”

Scott last month unveiled a plan to save $26 million in education costs by moving to a statewide contract for teacher health benefits. Scott says the plan would give his administration the ability to negotiate premium shares and out-of-pocket costs for public school employees that would reduce spending by $26 million next year, and lower the trajectory of health costs in the future.

Scott invoked his most powerful means for leverage to pull lawmakers toward his plan: if they failed to adopt legislation that ensured teacher health care savings, Scott said repeatedly in recent weeks, he would veto the state budget.

Ashe and Johnson, however, said they were unwilling to abide an “unprecedented last-second proposal” that, in their view, could potentially erode the collective bargaining rights of public employees.

On the Senate floor late Thursday night, Ashe said there was a singular principle guiding his approach to talks with Scott.

“We did not want to interfere with dozens and dozens of (teacher health care )negotiations that are in midstream,” Ashe says.

Ashe says the Legislature’s refusal to acquiesce to Scott was rooted not in blanket opposition to the concept of a statewide teacher contract, but in the fact that it arrived from the governor’s office too late in the session to scrutinize its impacts.

“This Senate and this Legislature frankly have to stand up for the legislative process,” Ashe said. “The fact is if you don’t have a legislative process to review really complicated policies, what is the point of the legislative process at all.”

Ashe says lawmakers underscored their openness to Scott’s proposal by passing a bill Thursday that creates a commission to study a statewide contract for teacher health benefits.

Scott has said this year marks a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to move to a statewide teacher health contract, since all those contracts are up for renegotiation this year.

It’s a rarity for all contracts to expire on the same year - districts generally negotiate plans of varying lengths. That’s why Scott says the state needs to strike now.

But Ashe and Johnson say the bill passed by the Legislature Thursday would require school districts to enter into health contracts that expire on Sept. 1 of 2019, thereby assuring, Ashe says, that the “once in a lifetime opportunity” will resurface in two years. Between now and then, he says, the Legislature can assess Scott’s plan on the merits.

“We defer judgment, because we know our best thinking is when we step back, we’re not under duress,” Ashe says.

That plan, however, might not result in the outcome Democratic leaders say they’re hoping for. The mandate that contracts expire Sept. 1 of 2019 only applies to contracts that aren’t settled before July 1. Many districts could settle teacher contracts before then, meaning all contracts likely won’t be up for renegotiation in 2019.

Ashe and Johnson had, prior to Thursday night, put forth numerous counterproposals that ultimately proved unsatisfactory to Scott.

A plan passed the by the Senate would have required school districts to come up with $26 million in savings, but left it to individual districts to decide where in their budgets those savings would come from.

Johnson, meanwhile, floated a plan that drew the ire of the Vermont-NEA. It would have imposed strict parameters around teacher health negotiations, a measure Johnson said would ensure savings while keeping negotiations at the school district level.

Neither plan won favor with the governor, however, and it’s unclear whether either had enough support to make it through both the Senate and House.

The House and Senate Thursday ultimately landed on a far less aggressive plan than what they’d considered earlier in the session. The plan lowers residential property tax rates by 1.5 cents this year, by assuming that negotiations for teacher health benefits this year, with no government intervention, will yield $6 million organically.

Lawmakers’ exhaustive attempts to find consensus with Scott was the product of a defining political dynamic hanging over the talks: with 53 Republicans, as well as six Independents and even a number of Democrats backing the governor’s position, the House does not have the votes to override the governor’s veto.

Attaining the requisite number of votes to get a budget passed, then, means that Democratic lawmakers will eventually have to come up with a compromise that passes muster with Scott. Efforts to reach that compromise will likely continue through private channels between now and June 21, when lawmakers will return for a veto session.