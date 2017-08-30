Bully For Us: Vermont And Theodore Roosevelt

Live call-in discussion: Ted Kohn, the new dean of the college of liberal arts at Norwich University, is a Theodore Roosevelt expert.

He has written or edited three books on Roosevelt.

With the 26th president's many ties to Vermont, it's only appropriate that Kohn has landed in the state.

We talk with Kohn about Roosevelt's tenure in the White House, the navy and in law enforcement. And about Roosevelt's connections to Vermont.

Post your questions or comments about Theodore Roosevelt here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 31 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.