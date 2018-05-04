Related Program: 
Bungled Health Reimbursements Affect Vermont Teachers

  • Vermont Education Health Initiative, the group that provides health coverage to school districts across the state changed plans earlier this year causing many districts to look for HRAs from Future Planning Associates.
24,000 Vermonters, many employed by Vermont School Districts, have had problems with the health reimbursements they are supposed to receive from their employers.

The trouble began in January when the nonprofit Vermont Education Health Initiative, which provides health coverage to school districts, changed coverage plans and included new deductibles.

That's when many districts sought health reimbursement accounts from the Williston company, Future Planning Associates.

VEHI's president Laura Soares says Future Planning Associates was unable to grow fast enough to accommodate the 24,000 new members, and administer the school districts' customized HRA plans.

"Some accounts did not get setup, some got setup improperly, some people did not get their debit cards, funds have been sent in the wrong amount," Soares says.

Future Planning Associates terminated its contracts with the school districts and transferred the school employees' HRAs on May 1 to the Arkansas company, DataPath.

Employees currently can’t get reimbursements from the new company: A blackout period will last from May 1 through May 20.

In the meantime, VEHI says it will waive out of pocket costs for prescriptions for eligible members. 

