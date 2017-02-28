Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

In Burlington, 4 City Council Seats Are Up On Town Meeting Day

By 6 minutes ago

There are races this year for four of Burlington's 12 city council seats. Three incumbents are running, including City Council President Jane Knodell.

Knodell, a Progressive, is challenged by independent Genese Grill for the Central District seat.

Two candidates, Democrat Richard Deane and Progressive Charles Winkleman, are vying for the East District seat left open by Selene Colburn, a Progressive who was elected as a state representative in November.

Democratic incumbent Joan Shannon has two challengers for her seat in the South District: Progressive Charles Simpson and independent Abdullah Sall. Dave Hartnett, who is endorsed by the Democratic and Republican parties, is running unopposed for the North District seat.

VPR spoke with Seven Days staff writer Katie Jickling about Burlington’s city council races.

Listen to the full audio above.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Government & Politics
Burlington City Council
Town Meeting Day

Related Content

Burlington Voters Approve Ballot Items Seen As Critical To Proposed Mall Redevelopment

By Nov 9, 2016

Burlington voters approved two ballots items Tuesday that bring the city one step closer to a major downtown redevelopment.

Burlington Ballot Items Could Help Decide The Future Of Downtown Redevelopment

By Nov 4, 2016
Denis Tangney Jr. / iStock

On election day, residents in Burlington will be casting their ballots for a number of city issues. Two of the ballot items — numbers 3 and 4 — are related to the possible development of the downtown mall and have caused a heated debate and vigorous campaigns on both sides of the issue.