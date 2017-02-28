In Burlington, 4 City Council Seats Are Up On Town Meeting Day

There are races this year for four of Burlington's 12 city council seats. Three incumbents are running, including City Council President Jane Knodell.

Knodell, a Progressive, is challenged by independent Genese Grill for the Central District seat.

Two candidates, Democrat Richard Deane and Progressive Charles Winkleman, are vying for the East District seat left open by Selene Colburn, a Progressive who was elected as a state representative in November.

Democratic incumbent Joan Shannon has two challengers for her seat in the South District: Progressive Charles Simpson and independent Abdullah Sall. Dave Hartnett, who is endorsed by the Democratic and Republican parties, is running unopposed for the North District seat.

VPR spoke with Seven Days staff writer Katie Jickling about Burlington’s city council races.

Listen to the full audio above.