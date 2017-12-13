Related Programs: 
VPR Classical
Classical Music with Kari Anderson

Burlington 9th Grader Blends Classical Music And Hip-Hop

By Kari Anderson 18 minutes ago
  • Student composer Alex Wick is a 9th grader at Burlington High School. He composed a piece specially for the VSO Brass Quintet's December tour.
    Student composer Alex Wick is a 9th grader at Burlington High School. He composed a piece specially for the VSO Brass Quintet's December tour.
    Courtesy of the Wick family

VPR Classical's Student Composer Showcase celebrates the work of young Vermont composers. This December we'll meet Alex Wick, a Burlington 9th grader whose musical tastes and inspiration spans hip-hop, jazz, classical, and more.

"I listen to many different kinds of music," Wick says of is musical interests, "and when I compose, I like to incorporate many different styles into the piece."

Wick says he is inspired by the way hip-hop artists sample classical music, and give classical pieces a new life in contemporary music. "I notice that the new hip-hop music incorporates a lot of elements that are found in Beethoven, Bach, even just piano compositions," Wick said. "I think it's really cool."

"[Music] allows me to be creative in way that basically nothing else can," Wick says. "It's very different from all the other styles of art...music is something I've done since I was really young, like when I was a toddler and messing around on a baby piano."

Wick cites the main challenge of writing music as finding a way to be truly original without borrowing too heavily from any other artist. "Sometimes I find I'll play or write music that at first I'm thinking I made it up, then I'll listen again be like, 'I got it from somewhere'."

When asked about what it's like to write for members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Wick says it's a great honor. "When I found out that I was given the opportunity, I was really excited."

The VSO Brass Quintet is on tour with Counterpoint this week, with stops in Warren, Newport, Grafton and Manchester.

The Student Composer Showcase is produced in collaboration with Music-COMP, which provides online composition mentoring support to students and local schools. Click here to find out more.

Related Content

Southern Vermont Shines In October's Student Composer Showcase

By Oct 16, 2017
Brigham Cooper (left) and Ellery Stahler (right) are October's featured musicians for VPR Classical's Student Composer Showcase.
Courtesy of Music-COMP

VPR Classical's Student Composer Showcase celebrates the work of young Vermont composers. This October, we'll hear from a pair of student musicians in Southern Vermont.

Student Composer Showcase: Matthew Skelly

By Aug 12, 2017
Skelly Family / Music-COMP

Each month, VPR Classical highlights the work of young composers throughout the region for the Student Composer Showcase. Matt Skelly is a recent graduate from Harwood Union High School, and begins studies in Music at Boston University this fall.

Student Composer Showcase: Sophie Wood

By Jul 12, 2017
Courtesy of Music-COMP

For July's Student Composer Showcase we’ll meet cellist, pianist, and composer Sophie Wood, a recent graduate of Otter Valley Union High School.