Burlington Bishop Calls Synod To Attract, Retain Vermont Catholics

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is concerned about active membership in the church and the need to attract young people and their families. Now the diocese has called its first synod in more than five decades to decide issues of doctrine as they pertain to attracting new church members.

Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne joins Vermont Edition to discuss what the church has heard so far during its outreach process and what it might consider in the way of changes.

Post your thoughts or questions for Bishop Coyne here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

