Burlington Debates Approach To Homelessness And Repeated Civil Violations

Incidents of violence in downtown Burlington - including two recent stabbings - have led the police chief and others to call for criminal penalties for racking up too many civil violations, like public drunkenness. On Monday, the city council passed a resolution taking a step in that direction. Critics say it's a step along the path to criminalizing poverty and homelessness. We're hearing the debate.



We're joined for the discussion by Burlington police chief Brandon del Pozo, and ACLU of Vermont Staff Attorney Jay Diaz.

Post your comments and questions below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 30 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m