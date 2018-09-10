Burlington Diocese Will Cooperate With Orphanage Abuse Investigation

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington will cooperate with a task force investigating decades-old abuse allegations at a Burlington orphanage.

A press conference to announce details of the investigation will be held Monday morning at the Burlington Police Department by Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo, along with Vermont State Police and the Chittenden County state's attorney.

The investigation will delve into allegations outlined in a recent BuzzFeed News article about child abuse at Roman Catholic orphanages, including St. Joseph's in Burlington. The allegations include physical and sexual assault, and even murder of children and infants.

In a statement after Sunday, Bishop Christopher Coyne said the Diocese of Burlington will cooperate fully with investigators.

"There was a lot of truth in the BuzzFeed story," Coyne told VPR. "And then there's some of the more fantastic stories involving some of the nuns there. And I would hope that as this goes forward, we come to a conclusion as much as possible about these behaviors to be able to set them aside and not have a specter of criminality hanging over the nuns, at least in terms of some of the allegations involving of murder."

Coyne offered to meet with survivors of the alleged abuse and said he hopes the church can be a source of healing.