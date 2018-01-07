Burlington Free Press Editor Fired After Twitter Firestorm Over Transgender Rights

The executive editor of the Burlington Free Press who set off a firestorm on Twitter last weekend "left the company Monday evening," the newspaper said on its website.

This post will be updated.

Original story (1/7/2018):

Denis Finley, who joined the Free Press just in September 2016, had tweeted that a move to add a third gender option to Vermont driver's licenses "makes us one step closer to the apocalypse."

Awesome! That makes us one step closer to the apocalypse. https://t.co/Fux34w61B8 — denisfinley (@denisjfinley) January 6, 2018

Finley went on to ask if it would also be worth celebrating if pedophiles were recognized on licenses.

All recognition? Any recognition, Tim? What if someone said it's awesome they are going to recognize pedophiliacs on licenses? I'm not being snarky, I'm just asking. Not all recognition is awesome. https://t.co/4bb7zl4U5T — denisfinley (@denisjfinley) January 6, 2018

Finley made the comments on his personal Twitter account, where he likes to retweet comments from right wing political writer Ann Coulter.

Hillary and Bill Clinton are a steady subject of his own tweets; and in one comment Finley compares Mayor Bill De Blasio's New York to imperial Russia.

But he admits that he might have crossed a line this weekend.

"If I had to do it over again I would simply ask the question. I would not try to be provocative or funny, because that didn't work," Finley said in a telephone interview. "But it's too late now and it's created a firestorm, which I'll have to deal with. But that's life in our society now; it's life in the social media age. You really have to be careful, and I wasn't careful enough"

VPR published a story on Friday about the Law Enforcement Advisory Board's decision not to block a move by the Department of Motor Vehicles to add the third gender option to driver's licenses.

If the DMV adopts the new policy for people who don't identify as male or female Vermont would become only the fourth jurisdiction in the United States to have the option.

Late Friday Shay Totten, a founding advisor to the group Rights and Democracy, said the move would be "awesome."

This is awesome! // #VT Is One Step Closer To Offering A Third Gender On Driver's Licenses https://t.co/piMXoWUkmA #btv #vtpoli — Shay Totten (@ShayTotten) January 5, 2018

Finley shot back, questioning why it was awesome and saying it moved us closer to the apocalypse, which he later said was in reference to the Sports Illustrated "Signs of the Apocalypse" column.

So i should just accept that it's awesome? Why? Not everybody believes it is awesome. Why is it awesome? https://t.co/5Dnea7hrHt — denisfinley (@denisjfinley) January 6, 2018

Finley went on to say that the world was "falling apart, piece by piece."

The world isn't coming to an end yet. I think it's just falling apart, piece by piece. https://t.co/A2a10mSomT — denisfinley (@denisjfinley) January 6, 2018

"I meant no disrespect," Finley said. "But I think it's a legitimate question to ask: 'Well why does it have to be on a driver's license? Why is that important?'"

Outright Vermont executive director Dana Kaplan says adding the third gender option is an important step.

"Trans folks don't see themselves reflected in culture and systems," Kaplan says. "And so when we look at something like getting to add a third gender marker to a driver's license, that is such a clear win. That's such a place for folks to be able to say, 'Yes. Thank you for validating my identity. For recognizing who I am. And for getting me a way to show up in the world.' That is what we need so much more of if we want to see queer and trans youth leading thriving lives."

Kaplan says the Twitter storm highlights the disconnect between an understanding of the challenges some queer and trans people face every day, and the acceptance and rights that most people take for granted.

And when the editor of one of the state's largest media companies publicly downplays an important win for the trans community, Kaplan says he should be called out.

"For somebody who is in such a position of power to make such an utterly transparently transphobic remark about a number of our folks is just setting a really toxic precedent." — Dana Kaplan, Outright Vermont executive director

Finley has an official Burlington Free Press Twitter account, but he says he understands that in the 24-hour, social media-fueled landscape the lines get blurred.

"Technically I'm the editor of the Burlington Free Press 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, whether it's my work account or my personal account," says Finley. "I have to follow the rules. And I bend them. I've bent them in the past. I bend them a little bit now. I think I go up to the line. But I want to talk about things. I want to ask questions."

Finley says he won't remove the posts, and invites anyone to come into the Free Press office to talk about the issue.

Attempts to reach Finley's boss, the president of the Burlington Free Press, were unsuccessful.

Update 1/8/2018 8:48 p.m. This post and its headline were updated following the announcement of Finley's firing.