Burlington Mall Redevelopment Hits Snags

Earlier this year, a mall in downtown Burlington was mostly demolished in order to make way for a mixed-use development that would include a 14-story building, which would be the tallest in the city.

But construction on the project, known as CityPlace, has paused for the last few weeks as the developer, Don Sinex, has not had the financing required under an agreement with the city. If finished, the project would include a mix of apartments, offices and retail.

This week, the Burlington City Council voted to change the agreement to get things moving again, but there are more potential obstacles on the horizon.

