Burlington Mall Redevelopment Hits Snags

By 1 hour ago
  • Demolition on a downtown Burlington mall, seen here in June, began earlier this year. Construction on a redevelopment at the site has been paused for several weeks.
    Henry Epp / VPR

Earlier this year, a mall in downtown Burlington was mostly demolished in order to make way for a mixed-use development that would include a 14-story building, which would be the tallest in the city.

But construction on the project, known as CityPlace, has paused for the last few weeks as the developer, Don Sinex, has not had the financing required under an agreement with the city. If finished, the project would include a mix of apartments, offices and retail.

This week, the Burlington City Council voted to change the agreement to get things moving again, but there are more potential obstacles on the horizon.

Seven Days reporter Katie Jickling spoke to VPR’s Henry Epp about the CityPlace project. Listen to their conversation above, and find Jickling's Seven Days Aug. 28 story about CityPlace here.

