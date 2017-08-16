Related Program: 
Burlington Man Participated In White Nationalist Rally

  • Burlington resident Ryan Roy was filmed by Vice News attending a Charlottesville, VA white nationalist rally.
After this past weekend's protests by white nationalist and neo-nazi groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, attention has turned to whether those groups exist here in Vermont.

The Southern Poverty Law Center designates Burlington as the site of one group organized through the neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer. Additionally, some Burlington residents watching coverage from Vice News recognized 28-year-old Burlington resident Ryan Roy participating in the marches. 

 Seven Days deputy news editor Sasha Goldstein has been covering this story, and had a conversation with Roy that became uncomfortable.  

Goldstein spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

 

