Listen to Infinite Culcleasure's interview with VPR's Henry Epp.

Burlington voters will go to the polls on Town Meeting Day to pick the next mayor of Vermont's largest city. Independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure is running for the office against Democrat incumbent Miro Weinberger and independent Carina Driscoll.

VPR spoke to Culcleasure about issues facing Burlington, including development and affordability, and about why voters should choose him to be the city's mayor.

More from VPR — Queen City Showdown: Meet Burlington's Mayoral Candidates