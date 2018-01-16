Related Program: 
VPR News

Burlington Police Chief Opposes The Creation Of A Safe Injection Site In The City

By 6 hours ago

A proposal to create a sanctioned space in Burlington where heroin users can inject drugs safely does not have the support of the city's police chief.

A commission that Chief Brandon del Pozo served on looked into the concept of a secure injection facility and came out in support of the idea. But the chief says he wants to focus on other ways of addressing the opioid epidemic in Vermont.

"It's a very compassionate thing to establish a safe injection site and it does send a message that we want to de-stigmatize it," del Pozo told Vermont Edition. But he would like to see more efforts put into treatment and recovery models, like Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) in prisons before any funding goes to what he says is a divisive idea. "I worry that they just don't, in practice, capture enough risk to justify the cost versus other things the government can do to help."

A bill that would have provided legal indemnity for staff and medical professionals operating and working in this kind of facility has stalled in the Senate Judiciary committee.

Chittenden County States Attorney Sarah George led the commission recommending the establishment of a safe injection facility in Burlington. But without the support of the police chief, George says she won't move forward.

"You heard the chief's position," she says. "So my guess is that isn't going to happen right now. But it isn't something I'm going to give up on, either."
 

Related Content

Are Safe Injection Sites Key To Curtailing Vermont's Opioid Crisis?

By & 13 hours ago
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George is arguing for the creation of supervised safe injection facilities, saying the effort would save lives.
zlisjak / iStock

It may sound counterintuitive, but a Committee headed by Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George recently came to the conclusion that a safe injection facility for drug users in Chittenden County would be an effective tool in addressing Vermont's opioid crisis.

As Toll Of Opioid Crisis Rises, Vermont Senate Considers Safe Injection Sites

By Jan 5, 2018
Sarah Evans, who formerly managed a safe injection site in Vancouver, told lawmakers that the facilities are associated with a reduction in overdoses, and an increase in addicts seeking treatment.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The rising toll of opioid addiction has policymakers looking for new ways to save lives, and Vermont lawmakers are giving serious consideration to a bill that would open the door to supervised drug injection sites.

Push For Safe Injection Sites Sidelined In Montpelier, For Now

By Jan 12, 2018
Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he's not sure Vermonters are ready to embrace safe injection sites for opioid users, despite data showing the facilities decrease overdose deaths and increase the number of addicts seeking treatment.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Legislation that would have enabled safe injection sites for opioid users looked like it might be gaining momentum in Montpelier this year, but a key Senate committee is now backing away from the plan.