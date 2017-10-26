Related Programs: 
Burlington Police Investigating Early Morning Gunshots

By 33 minutes ago

Burlington Police are investigating after an apartment building was shot multiple times in the early hours of Thursday morning. No one inside was injured in the shooting.

According to a news release from Burlington Police Deputy Chief Shawn Burke, police received multiple calls at 3:26 a.m. Thursday reporting the sound of gunshots near the western end of Riverside Avenue, in the city's Old North End neighborhood.

“The particular apartment unit struck by gunfire was occupied by a sleeping mother and child at the time of the incident,” the release said.

Burke requested that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Tom Chenette at (802) 540-2271 or email tchenette@bpdvt.org. Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

