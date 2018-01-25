Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Burlington ‘Safe Response Team’ Will Meet With People After Overdoses

By 3 hours ago
  • A meeting of the CommunityStat group at city hall in Burlington. The monthly meeting brings together police, public health, social services and city and state officials to coordinate their response to opioid addicition.
    A meeting of the CommunityStat group at city hall in Burlington. The monthly meeting brings together police, public health, social services and city and state officials to coordinate their response to opioid addicition.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The city of Burlington is implementing a team to reach out to people who overdose on opioids within 60 hours of the incident.

The Safe Response Team will include Jackie Corbally, Burlington’s Opioid Policy Coordinator, Chief Steven Locke of the Burlington Fire Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Burke of the Burlington Police Dept. The team will start its work on Feb. 1 and the city plans to run the pilot for four months.

Corbally presented the plan at a CommunityStat meeting Thursday. The monthly meetings bring together police, public health, social service, city and state officials in an effort to coordinate Burlington and Chittenden County’s response to opioid addiction.

Corbally said once police or emergency medical services tell the  team about an overdose, they’ll try to meet with the person within 24 hours.

“The goal is that the three of us will go out, we will identify that individual and we will have a really frank, empathetic, compassionate conversation,” she said. “The goal here is that we will then be able to support and enable those individuals to get into services.”

Corbally said team members recognize that at times it might be difficult to track down people, but she said they will dedicate themselves to locating them.

“We're going to be relentless because we're going to find folks and let them know that we care and we're going to find folks and let them know that they are not in this alone and that there are services out there when they are ready, recognizing that not everybody is going to be ready,” she said.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said his hope is to maximize the opportunities for people to get treatment.

“In a perfect world you would go to the E.R. with an overdose, you'd walk in, it would be a chance to get inducted into the therapy. You'd overdose and walk away from the E.R, the next day we offer you the opportunity to go to therapy. You walk into the police station — we’re a channel into therapy,” he said. “By maximizing these open courses into the lifesaving treatment I think is how is how we make a difference.”

Corbally said the Safe Response Team is estimating it will respond to two to five overdoses per week and seven to 15 each month.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Burlington
Health
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

Amid Burlington's Opiate Crisis, Officials Hope Better Data Lead To Better Results

By Feb 16, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Officials in Burlington announced new measures Thursday that are part of the city’s efforts to gather data that will help inform their work to fight opiate addiction and the problems it brings to the community.

Burlington Officials Hope Data-Driven Approach Can End City's Opiate Crisis

By Nov 10, 2016
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Officials in Burlington announced a new program Thursday with the goal of ending the opiate crisis in the city.

In Montpelier, A New Project Will Help Drug Offenders Get Treatment

By Mar 8, 2016
ErikaMitchell / iStock.com

The Montpelier Police Department will work more closely with local agencies to get people it apprehends for drug offenses directly into treatment.