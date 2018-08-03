Related Program: 
Burlington Seeks Public Input On Memorial Auditorium Redevelopment

By 8 minutes ago
  • The exterior of Memorial auditorium with a sign in front.
    Memorial Auditorium, in Burlington, was closed in 2016. The city has now put out a survey asking people what to do with the building.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The city of Burlington wants people who live and work there to weigh in on redevelopment plans for Memorial Auditorium.

For nearly nine decades, the building hosted numerous concerts and events. The city closed Memorial Auditorium in 2016 after it fell behind on repairs, but it has plans to revamp it. And that's why the city put out a survey asking people what to do with the building.

Neale Lunderville, the interim director of the city's Community and Economic Development Office (CEDO), said they'll hone ideas from the survey in public workshops.

“To narrow those [ideas] and make them more real, we'll kind of put some numbers behind that and start to hone in on what we think the community's desire is for the building and for the next several decades to come,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, Lunderville said the city had received 2,000 responses to the survey.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Sunday, Aug. 5 by 5 p.m. People can find it online or get a paper copy from CEDO.

