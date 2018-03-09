Burlington Voters Don't Want The F-35s. The Guard Says They're Still Coming.

Eighteen F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to come to Vermont next year, but on Town Meeting Day, a ballot question with language rejecting the fighters passed with wide support in Burlington. We're looking at what that vote means and what happens next for the F-35s in Vermont.

Fifty-five percent of Burlington voters called for canceling the basing of the F-35s at the Burlington International Airport. Ballot Measure 6 now tasks the Burlington City Council to "request the cancellation" of the F-35 basing decision, and "request instead" alternate "low-noise-level equipment" for the Burlington Air Guard station.

After surviving past council efforts to vote down the fighters and a legal challenge to the site selection process, the Vermont National Guard says the vote won't change their plans to bring 18 F-35s to Burlington starting in 2019.

Vermont Edition​ looks at what comes next for the F-35s with guests:

Jasper Craven , a reporter whose multi-part series for VT Digger traces the F-35's path to Burlington.

, a reporter whose multi-part series for VT Digger traces the F-35's path to Burlington. Joan Shannon , a longtime city councilor from Burlington's South District.

, a longtime city councilor from Burlington's South District. Maj. Gen. Steven A. Cray , adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard.

, adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

