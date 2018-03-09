Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Burlington Voters Don't Want The F-35s. The Guard Says They're Still Coming.

By & 6 hours ago
  • An F-35B lifts off from the runway at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in October 2017. Burlington will receive 18 F-35s starting in 2019.
    An F-35B lifts off from the runway at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in October 2017. Burlington will receive 18 F-35s starting in 2019.
    Samuel King Jr. / U.S. Air Force

Eighteen F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to come to Vermont next year, but on Town Meeting Day, a ballot question with language rejecting the fighters passed with wide support in Burlington. We're looking at what that vote means and what happens next for the F-35s in Vermont.

Fifty-five percent of Burlington voters called for canceling the basing of the F-35s at the Burlington International Airport. Ballot Measure 6 now tasks the Burlington City Council to "request the cancellation" of the F-35 basing decision, and "request instead" alternate "low-noise-level equipment" for the Burlington Air Guard station.

After surviving past council efforts to vote down the fighters and a legal challenge to the site selection process, the Vermont National Guard says the vote won't change their plans to bring 18 F-35s to Burlington starting in 2019. 

Vermont Edition​ looks at what comes next for the F-35s with guests:

  • Jasper Craven, a reporter whose multi-part series for VT Digger traces the F-35's path to Burlington.
  • Joan Shannon, a longtime city councilor from  Burlington's South District.
  • Maj. Gen. Steven A. Cray, adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard.
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Share your thoughts on the F-35's future below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, March 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
F-35
Burlington International Airport
Vermont National Guard
Patrick Leahy
General Steven Cray
Burlington City Council

Related Content

Vermont Air National Guard Prepares For F-35s Amid Burlington Vote To Stop Them

By Mar 1, 2018
The Vermont Air National Guard is preparing to base F-35 fighters jets in Vermont in the fall of 2019. A non-binding ballot item in Burlington this town meeting day aims to stop that action.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A non-binding ballot item in Burlington this Town Meeting Day would advise the City Council to request that F-35 fighter jets not be based at Burlington International Airport — but the Vermont Air National Guard says they're still getting ready for the arrival of the aircraft.

Burlington International Airport Plans To Finish New F-35 Sound Map In 2019

By & Feb 16, 2017
Andy Poulastides / Eglin Public Affairs

The anticipated arrival of F-35 fighter jets has residents near Burlington International Airport concerned about how much noise the jets will generate. And there have been questions about the availability of sound maps that show how jet noise will affect homes around the airport.