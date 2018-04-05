Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Burnishing The Golden Dome: What's Involved In The $2 Million Capitol Renovation

  • Two cranes lift the 14-foot statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, from the capitol dome as part of $2 million rennovation project.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR

The golden dome that crowns Vermont's capitol building is undergoing a $2 million renovation. We're looking at what the project will accomplish with Statehouse Curator David Schutz.

The renovation began this week with the removal of the 14-foot statue of the Roman goddess Ceres, which had stood atop the dome since its installation in 1938, Schutz said. The statue was taken down after 80 years above the building, the renovation itself is expected to take about six months.

Schutz joins Vermont Edition to explain the details of the renovation, what parts of the dome are being repaired, and what will replace the now-rotting wooden statue of Ceres before the project is completed.

Broadcast on Friday, April 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

