The Business Of Cannabis In Vermont Today

By & 24 minutes ago
  Hemp plants at Green Mountain CBD's farm in Hardwick, taken earlier this year.
Jon Kalish / For VPR
    Hemp plants at Green Mountain CBD's farm in Hardwick, taken earlier this year.
    Jon Kalish / For VPR

Live call-in discussion: Growing hemp became legal in Vermont in 2013 and today more than 90 people are registered to grow it here. Vermont Edition looks at the differences between hemp, CBD (Cannabidiol) and marijuana, and where these industries and products are in Vermont today.

Brian Voigt, a research professor at UVM's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, explains these differences as well as the challenges of growing hemp and marijuana in Vermont.

We'll also hear from a number of companies who are using hemp and CBD in their products.

Post your questions or comments about the cannabis industry here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 pm.

Vermont Edition
Agriculture
Hemp
Marijuana

Related Content

In Vermont's Third Year Of Industrial Hemp, Growth And Growing Pains

By Jul 27, 2017
Green Mountain CBD's hemp farm in Hardwick. Since this photos the hemp plants seen here have more than doubled in size.
Jon Kalish / For VPR

More than 80 Vermonters registered with the Agency of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp in 2017, the third growing season since legalization in 2013. And while more than four times the number of people who signed up last year are growing in 2017, experienced growers have had a range of experiences.

Vermont Group Makes $250,000 Investment In Hardwick-Grown Hemp

By Oct 28, 2016
courtesy of Green Mountain CBD

A group of investors that includes two prominent Vermont businessmen has reached a tentative agreement to back a hemp farm in Hardwick that is producing pills with a high concentration of a substance claimed to be effective in blocking seizures in epileptics.

'Hemp Fest' Displays Variety Of Products From Vermont's Hemp Industry

By Sep 15, 2017
Jay Burstein, who makes ukuleles out of hemp like the one he's holding above, attended this year's Hemp Fest at Burke Mountain Resort on Sept. 9.
Jon Kalish / VPR

On Saturday, Sept. 9, about 400 people gathered at the Burke Mountain Resort for Hemp Fest, a daylong series of workshops and displays focused on the cultivation of industrial hemp.