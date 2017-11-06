The Business Of Cannabis In Vermont Today

Live call-in discussion: Growing hemp became legal in Vermont in 2013 and today more than 90 people are registered to grow it here. Vermont Edition looks at the differences between hemp, CBD (Cannabidiol) and marijuana, and where these industries and products are in Vermont today.

Brian Voigt, a research professor at UVM's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, explains these differences as well as the challenges of growing hemp and marijuana in Vermont.

We'll also hear from a number of companies who are using hemp and CBD in their products.

Post your questions or comments about the cannabis industry here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 pm.