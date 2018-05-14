Calling Vermont's 'Aging Hippies': We Want To Hear From You

Brave Little State is working on an episode about Vermont's "aging hippies" — if that’s you, we want to hear from you.

Brave Little State is VPR’s people-powered journalism podcast: You ask the questions, you decide what we investigate and then we find the answers together. For our June episode, we’re taking on this question from Judy Pond, of Norwich:

"Those aging hippies, the ones who came here with the Back to the Earth Movement of the '60s and '70s ... Where are they now?"

"I was sort of on the fringes of that [movement]," says Judy, who moved to Hartford in 1968. "And I wonder what's happened to all the people that were involved with that, either in the communes or in whatever aspect."

Judy says the folks she knows from that era now run the gamut from organic farming to "straight mainstream."

So, where do you fit in? If you lived on a commune or built your own house or found a different way to set roots in Vermont, we want to hear about your life today. What's changed since those years, and what's stayed the same?

Follow the instructions below to leave us a voicemail or record yourself at home. We may include your submission in our upcoming episode. Thanks!

Here’s how to share your experience:

By phone | Call us at 802-552-4880 and leave a short message. One minute max, please! Briefly describe your hippie credentials, and then fast-forward to today. What are you up to? Be sure to include your name, where you live and your phone number, so we can get back in touch with you.

Call us at 802-552-4880 and leave a short message. One minute max, please! Briefly describe your hippie credentials, and then fast-forward to today. What are you up to? Be sure to include your name, where you live and your phone number, so we can get back in touch with you. By smartphone | If you have a smartphone, use the voice memo feature to record yourself. Sit in a quiet room with lots of soft surfaces (furniture, carpeting), or venture into your closet. Listen back to your recording to make sure it sounds OK, and then email it to us at share@vpr.net. We'll reply to let you know we got it.

And be sure to subscribe to Brave Little State, so you don’t miss the episode:

Loading...

Brave Little State reserves the right to condense your story for clarity and length, and distribute it across VPR's platforms.

Brave Little State is made possible with support from the VPR Innovation Fund.