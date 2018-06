Brenda Siegel of Newfane is one of the four candidates who will be on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for governor. She describes herself as a low-income single mother, and says the perspective of people like her is lacking in government right now. We're talking to her about her platform and why she’s running.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Friday, June 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.