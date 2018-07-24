Campaign 2018: Bristol's Ethan Sonneborn Brings A New Generation Into Vermont Politics

Live call-in discussion: Bristol Democrat Ethan Sonneborn is one of four registered candidates seeking the party's nomination for governor in the Aug. 14 primary. At 14 years old, he's by far the youngest, which he hopes will engage more young people in politics. We're talking with the candidate about his platform and why he's seeking the job of governor.

