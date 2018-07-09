Related Program: 
Campaign 2018: 'Clintonian' Democrat Adeluola Seeks To Unseat Sanders For U.S. Senate

By & 43 minutes ago
    Folasade Adeluola is running in Vermont's Aug. 14 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
    Matthew F. Smith / VPR

Folasade Adeluola is a newcomer to Vermont politics, but she's hoping her experience working as a volunteer in previous elections and campaigns in Georgia and Indiana will help her unseat one of the state's most popular politicians: she's running in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Adeluola, now a Shelburne resident, moved to Vermont after the 2016 presidential election with the specific goal of unseating Sen. Sanders. Adeluola joins Vermont Edition to discuss her work in politics prior to moving to Vermont, her positions on major issues, why she defines herself as a "Clintonian" and an"Obamacrat" and why she says she has Vermonters' best interests at heart.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

