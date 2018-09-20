Related Program: 
Campaign 2018: David Zuckerman Vying For Second Term As Lt. Governor

By & 2 hours ago
  • Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman is running for re-election as Vermont's Lieutenant Governor.
    Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman is running for re-election as Vermont's Lieutenant Governor.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: As the Nov. 6 election starts to come into view, we're hearing from major-party candidates seeking statewide offices. Incumbent Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman joins us to share his legislative priorities.

Zuckerman will discuss his positions on top issues such as raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, health care for all and a tax-and-regulate marijuana system.

Post your questions or comments for David Zuckerman below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
David Zuckerman

