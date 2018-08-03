Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For Governor

Vermont Edition continues our series of live debates with candidates for selected statewide and federal office with the Democratic candidates for governor: James Ehlers, Christine Hallquist, Brenda Siegel and Ethan Sonneborn.

James Ehlers is a longtime environmental activist who has pledged to prioritize "people over profits."

Christine Hallquist is former CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative. If she were to win the democratic nomination, she would be the first openly transgender major-party candidate for governor in the country.

Brenda Siegel describes herself as a low-income single mother and says the perspective of people like her is lacking in government right now.

Ethan Sonneborn is 14 years old and and hoping to engage more young people in politics.

We won't be taking calls during the debate, but you can submit your questions beforehand or record yourself asking a question with your smartphone's "voice memo" app and email it to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.